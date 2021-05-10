Liga MX: Predictions of the quarterfinal matches of the Clausura Liguilla 2021

The crosses of the Quarter finals of the Closing League 2021 of Liga MX are already ready to start this week and in I’m soccer We analyze series history and trends in recent head-to-head matches to provide a forecast of potential winners.

Cruz Azul, America, Puebla and Rayados de Monterrey They come out as ‘favorites’ due to their position in the table, but reviewing the numbers against the rivals they will face, in addition to the trends of their last direct duels and the Closing 2021, have leveled or changed these conditions.

The first series, Cruz Azul vs Toluca, looks recharged for the cement table, since the hegemony of the celestial over the Devils is present in all the indicators that were taken into account, starting with the great streak that they signed in this Clausura 2021, where they beat the Mexicans.

Cruz Azul closed the tournament with 3 wins and 2 draws; Toluca finished the tournament with 4 losses and 1 victory. In the playoff he tied and went on penalties against León.

Trend: 3 wins for Cruz Azul, 5 draws, 2 wins for Toluca. History in short tournaments: 23 victories for Cruz Azul 17 draws 18 victories for Toluca

Prediction: Cruz Azul wins

The second series, America vs Pachuca, It promises to be one of the most closed of the Quarterfinals, because despite the fact that the Eagles signed a better tournament than the Tuzos, the Hidalgo team tends to get complicated for the creams, who have a negative record against the Tuzos.

However, America arrives with better numbers in this tournament, in addition to having a hegemony in the last four years, a period in which they have not lost against those of the beautiful airy.

America comes in with 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in their last 5 regular role matches, while Pachuca closed the tournament with 1 loss and 4 wins, taking into account their last game in the Repechage.

Trend: 6 victories for América, 3 draws, 1 victory for Pachuca. Fact: America has not even lost against the Tuzos since the Clausura 2017, stringing together 8 games without beating the creams. History in short tournaments: 19 victories for América 15 draws 22 victories for Pachuca Forecast: América wins.

The third series, Puebla vs Atlas, It will undoubtedly be the most fought of the Quarterfinals, since rojinegros and camoteros have very even statistics in the games played against each other, in addition to that the Clausura 2021 was of a very similar level, where 3 points were the difference.

Puebla arrives with 3 wins and 2 draws in its last 5 matches of the regular role, while Atlas closed with 2 losses, 1 draw and 2 wins, taking into account the Repechage match.

Trend: In their last 10 matches, Puebla has 4 wins, 1 draw and 5 wins have been for the Rojinegros, the most recent on date 11 of Clausura 2021. History in short tournaments: 18 wins for Puebla 13 draws 20 wins for Atlas

Prediction: Win Atlas.

The last series, Rayados vs SantosIt will be a real catch, although the scale is slightly loaded for those of La Pandilla, who have a great command over the lagoon team.

Rayados finished the tournament with 2 wins and 3 losses, while Santos closed with 2 losses, 1 draw and 2 wins, taking into account the Repechage match.

Trend: 5 wins for Monterrey, 3 draws, 2 won for Santos. Fact: In this Clausura 2021, Santos broke a 5-game streak without defeating La Pandilla. Short tournament history: 21 wins for Rayados 23 draw 20 wins for Santos

Prediction: Win Rayados

If the forecasts are fulfilled, the semifinals would be as follows:

Cruz Azul vs Atlas América vs Rayados

