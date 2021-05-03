Liga MX: Predictions for the Repechage of the Clausura 2021; favorites to go to Liguilla

The duels of the Repechage were already defined in this 2021 Closing Tournament of the MX League and next weekend, during 8 and May 9, at times to be defined, the eight teams that will seek the last four tickets to the quarterfinals in the League.

Santos, León, Atlas, Pachuca, Chivas, Tigres, Toluca and Querétaro, will define who will be the four clubs that will accompany Cruz Azul, America, Puebla and Monterrey In the call Big Party of Mexican Soccer.

Taking into account the direct histories of the teams that will face each other in the Repechage, in Soy Futbol we carry out an exercise to predict the winners of these keys, taking into account the games played when the best positioned are local, the last matches in total, in addition to the trend of the last 10 clashes between these clubs, defending the four favorite teams to go to the Liguilla.

These are the four favorite teams to go to the Liguilla:

Santos Laguna vs Querétaro; who will win this Repechage match:

Playing in Torreón

13 Holy Wins

4 Draws

2 Won Querétaro

Total:

18 Santos won

8 draws

10 won Querétaro

Trend in the last 10 games

7 Holy Wins

1 tie

2 Won Querétaro.

As data: Santos has not lost with Gallos in the TSM since the 2014 Apertura.

FORECAST: Santos Laguna wins

Leon vs Toluca; who will win this Repechage match:

Playing in León

8 Lion Wins

3 Draws

5 Wins Toluca

Total:

14 Lion Wins

5 Draws

13 Wins Toluca

Trend in the last 10 games

5 Won Leon

2 draws

3 Wins Toluca

Prediction: Leon wins

Atlas vs Tigers; who will win this Repechage match:

Playing in Jalisco

7 Atlas Won

10 Draws

7 Tigers Won

Total

13 Atlas Wins

17 Draws

18 Tigers Wins

Trend in the last 10 games

1 Atlas Cattle

4 Draws

5 Tigers Won

As information: Atlas has not beaten Tigres since the Clausura 2017; Before that triumph he had beaten him in 2009 at the Apertura.

Prediction: Win Tigres UANL

Pachuca vs Chivas; who will win this Repechage match:

Playing in Pachuca

9 Won for Tuzos

8 Draws

8 Won for Chivas

Total

18 Won for Tuzos

14 Draws

18 Won for Chivas

Trend in the last 10 games:

4 Pachuca Cattle

5 Draws

1 Chivas Cattle

As a curious fact: Chivas’ only victory in these last 10 games was at the Hidalgo Stadium.

FORECAST: Pachuca wins

The Liguilla would be as follows: Cruz Azul vs Tigres América vs Pachca Puebla vs León Rayados vs Santos

