Liga MX: Possible starting lineup of Atlas and Tigres for the repechage match

The UANL Tigers will visit the Guadalajara Atlas on Saturday in the match that will define the fifth guest to the Liguilla and both Diego Cocca and Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti will send their best men, as it is a momentous match for both institutions.

On the one hand, it could be Ricardo Ferretti’s last match at the head of the UANL Tigres, as he will leave the team at the end of the tournament.

Meanwhile, in Atlas, they aspire to enter a league after 4 years and with the drive of the team they know that it is a unique opportunity, so both teams would come out with the best.

Possible Atlas alignment:

Camilo Vargas, Hugo Nervo, Anderson Santamaría, Diego Barbosa, Jesús Angulo, Aldo Rocha, Víctor Malcorra, Ían Torres, Renato Ibarra, Ángel Márquez, Milton Caraglio and Julio Furch.

Possible Tigers lineup:

Nahuel Guzmán, Chaka, Diego Reyes, Carlos Salcedo, Aldo Cruz, Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Julián Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac and Carlos González.

