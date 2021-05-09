Liga MX: Possible rivals of Chivas in case of advancing to the quarterfinals of the Liguilla

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have not yet achieved their pass to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Clausura Tournament, because for this they would have to beat the Tuzos del Pachuca, however, if they advance, they already know their two possible rivals.

The Chivas of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, if they go to the next round, have two possible destinations: face Cruz Azul or face Club América in a new National Classic.

In case of advancing, the Flock could enter as the 7th or 8th of the Classification and would face Cruz Azul or América depending on the result of the match between León and Toluca.

Possible rivals of the Herd:

If Toluca wins, Chivas will face Club América.

If León wins, Chivas will face Cruz Azul.

The Flock must win against the Tuzos del Pachuca tonight and in case of not advancing, Pachuca would be the one who faces América or Cruz Azul.

