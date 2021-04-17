Liga MX: Possible alignment of Rayados for the duel vs Club Pachuca

After sealing their pass to the quarterfinals of the Concachampions, the Rayados del Monterrey will receive the visit of the Tuzos del Pachuca in the BBVA Stadium, in the duel corresponding to Day 15 of Clausura 2021 Tournament.

For this encounter, Toni Love, technical assistant who is in charge of the suspension of Javier “the Basque” Aguirre, would come out with a very interesting painting, in which Rogelio Funes Mori and Vincent Janssen would start the attack on the Gang.

Also read: Club América: “Zague” opens old wound of the Machine prior to the Young Classic

After seeing activity in the last minutes of the duel against Atlético Pantoja in the Concachampions, “el Mellizo” Funes Mori will seek to score his 122nd goal, which will leave him as the top scorer in the history of Rayados, surpassing a historical one like Humberto “Chupete Suazo.

This is how Rayados vs Pachuca would come out

Hugo González; Stefan Medina, César Montes, Sebastián Vegas, Jesús Gallardo; Celso Ortiz, Carlos Rodríguez, Ponchito González, Maxi Meza; Funes Mori and Janssen

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: