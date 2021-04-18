Liga MX: Possible alignment of Pumas vs Tigres UANL

This Sunday, the Pumas team receives on the field of the Olympic University Tigers. A duel that could define one of the tickets for the repechage in the absence of two days before the end of the regular tournament of the Closing 2021.

For this meeting, the university team managed to recover Juan Manuel Iturbe, who did not see action last game because he had a muscle discomfort that he suffered during the match two dates ago against Club Pachuca.

The auriazul box knows that it is obliged to win if it wants to return to reclassification positions, since, at the moment, it has only 16 units, ranking in thirteenth position.

Andrés Lillini does not arrive with a full squad, so he will have to improvise, again, Facundo Waller as a left back. In case of defeating Tigres and a combination of results, he could climb to ninth position.

Possible Alienation of Pumas vs Tigres

Goalkeeper: Alfredo Talavera. Defenders: Alan Mozo, Johan Vásquez, Nicolás Freire, Facundo Waller. Midfielders: Erik Lira, Juan Pablo Vigón, Leonel López. Forwards: Carlos Gutiérrez, Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Juan Manuel Iturbe.