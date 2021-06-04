Liga MX: Pope Francisco receives Rayados de Monterrey jersey

Although he is a self-confessed fan of San Lorenzo de Almagro from his native Argentina, Jorge Mario Bergoglio; Pope Francis; received as a gift the jersey of the Rayados de Monterrey, team of the Liga MX in Mexican Soccer.

Through his social networks, a follower of the Monterrey gang boasted his visit with the Supreme Pontiff, to whom he presented the Rayados de Monterrey home shirt, a champion team in the Opening 2019 in Liga MX.

“In Argentina from San Lorenzo and in Mexico from Rayados”, published Andrea Lobo.

The fans of Pope Francis are such, that he is a member of the club of the crows, registering with the file number 88235N-0.

“I want to greet in a special way the champions of America, the San Lorenzo team, who are part of my cultural identity,” he declared a few years ago.

The image shared by the Rayados fan has gone viral on social networks, gaining acceptance by the Albiazul fans.

