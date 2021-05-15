Liga MX: Poblana fans make an emotional reception for their club prior to the duel against Atlas

The fanatics of the Puebla Strip in the MX League, held an emotional reception for their team’s squad, prior to the quarterfinal return match against the Atlas in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Hundreds of Camoteros fans waited for their team upon arrival at the Cuauhtémoc stadium, with musical instruments and hundreds of flags, singing songs of encouragement for their players prior to the duel against the Rojinegros.

The Franja team led by Argentine coach Nicolás Larcamón, seeks to turn this series around after falling 1 to 0 from visitors at the Jalisco stadium, to get to the semifinals among the 4 best teams in the tournament.

Contrary to the reception of the fans for the Puebla team, the same fans waited for the arrival of the truck of the Atlas team, at whom they threw insults and whistles before entering the vicinity of the stadium.

