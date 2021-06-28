Liga MX: Players, legends and fans celebrate the anniversary of Rayados de Monterrey

The team of Rayados from Monterrey is celebrating, since, this Monday, they are celebrating their 76th anniversary. The norteño team has become in recent years one of the most important clubs in the Liga MX, reaching final instances.

Despite the fact that its history has had ups and downs, the Monterrey team has managed to prevail in recent tournaments as one of the favorites to win the tournament; However, not everything has been rosy, descending in the 56-57 season.

The striped fans, legends and current players have sent their congratulations to the institution, including ‘Charly’ Rodríguez, Jonathan Orozco, Zabalive, Liga MX and Sebastian Vegas.

May the joys and successes always continue !!! Happy 76 years dear Monterrey Soccer Club !!!! https://t.co/byZM2SsGBR – Sebastian Vegas (@ sebavegas6) June 28, 2021

“Today we celebrate 76 years of being #Rayados, of existing together with our Fans. Let’s celebrate, #EnLaVidayEnLaCancha, for how much we have lived and how much will come. Up with the Monterrey Soccer Club! Up with Monterrey!”

Monterrey has played eight first division finals, in which it has been victorious in five, in addition, it has three Mexico Cups and four Concacaf Champions League titles.