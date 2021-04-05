Liga MX: Pity Altamirano rages after losing in the last minutes against Tigres

Hector Altamirano, coach of Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, showed his frustration after losing in the last minutes against the UANL Tigres in the match of day 13 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

The Querétaro coach expressed his feelings after falling in the final minutes against the Tigres in La Corregidora, pointing out that it is very bitter, since his players gave their best effort.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Escobar welcomes the new “reinforcement” of La Maquina

“A pity because we have been a solid team defensively. Again in the last minutes we lost the match, against a Tigres who came to make their match, “he said.

“In the end it is frustrating because we work on many aspects and losing a game again in the last minutes due to lack of attention and concentration in the staff frustrates me a lot. We don’t have to turn it too much, we made a mistake on that last ball and it cost us the party, “he added.

With this defeat, Querétaro has already let six points escape in the last minutes of the games, due to what happened against América, Puebla, Chivas and now with Tigres.

“We have to find a balance, the deficiencies that we have that continue to cost us points and as long as we have the possibility of the play-off that is how it will be. The team has to find a better version, “he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content