Liga MX: Pietrasanta and Borgetti throw everything after controversial statements by Almada against Cruz Azul

Jorge Pietrasanta and Jared Borgetti got into a heated discussion after the first leg final between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, after statements by Guillermo Almada criticizing La Maquina for their way of playing the game.

During the spicy Soccer program, Pietrasanta assured that Almada should not have given those statements because the only thing he has achieved is that it is understood that he did not study a rival like Cruz Azul to face the various scenarios that he was going to propose to his Santos.

Also read: Boca Juniors launches new offer to Club América for Roger Martínez

Faced with this statement, Borgetti, a former Santos Laguna player, came out in defense of the Uruguayan coach indicating to Pietrasanta that he did not understand what he meant and that is why he criticizes him so severely.

However, ‘Pietra’ was not silent and told Borgetti not to defend Santos just because it is the team of his loves and was a great idol of the team at the time.

“It is clear to me that Pietrasanta did not understand it. He simply said that he found a team that put a lot of people in the middle of the court and that it lacked that variant of being able to open that defense, ”said the former Santos.

“No Jared, I always understand and it seems wrong to me that I take out the umbrella to justify, but then that you already want to defend Santos because it is already something else Jared.”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content