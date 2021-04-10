Liga MX: Percentage Table, this is how the fines are distributed at the moment

The defeat of Athletic of San Luis this friday before him FC Juárez on the Day 14 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX seems to have sentenced the rojiblanco team to relegation, because in the absence of the other rivals fighting for salvation and getting rid of the fine of 120 million pesos, the team from Las Tunas is very low in the Percentage Table of Liga MX with its 0.9846 quotient.

The Braves of FC Juárez took an important step in the fight not to pay a fine this season, as they got within 4 units of the Mazatlan FC, although the violet team has a pending game this day. The frontiersmen reached 109 units and 1.1122 of a percentage.

In the penultimate place of the percentage, the Atlas, a team that will play this day against the León Club, and who has 99 points, with a percentage of 1.0206, so it seems doomed to maintain this position.

For now, the distribution of the fines would be as follows:

17. FC Juárez. 50 million pesos. 18. Atlas. 70 million pesos.

19.Atlético San Luis 120 million pesos. (Sports descent)

The schedule that remains for the teams involved in the descent:

QUÉRETARO

Receive Santos Visit Necaxa Receive FC Juárez Visit León

TIJUANA

Receive Mazatlán Visit Chivas Receive Necaxa Visit Cruz Azul

MAZATLAN FC

Visit to Xolos Receive Atlas Receive León Visit Monterrey

FC JUÁREZ

Visit to León Visit to Querétaro Receive Toluca

ATLAS

Receive León Visit to Mazatlán Receive Chivas Visit Necaxa

ATHLETIC SAN LUIS

Receive Puebla Visit Cruz Azul Receive Pachuca

