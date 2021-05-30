Liga MX: Pedro Caixinha minimizes the curses that haunt Cruz Azul

The former technical director of the MX League, Pedro Caixinha was nowhere near being champion with Cruz Azul, however, he did not achieve it, for this reason the strategist himself rejected that there is a curse with the celestial.

During an interview for the last word of Fox Sports, the former strategist of Cruz Azul and Santos, confessed which is his favorite to be crowned champion of Liga MX.

“Neither superleader’s curse nor Cruz Azul’s curse. Remember that I came by the hand of Yayo, a person who is calm to work. There is no curse, there are times when things do not go the best way and you have to accept mistakes.

“Because of the organization and division that Santos wins. It is an exemplary institution with such a long history and that already has several Titles. Because of the necessity that Cruz Azul wins, because of its people who work there, because of its hobby and in particular for Chuy Corona and Cata Domínguez who are an institution there “; Caixinha expressed.

Cruz Azul suffered, played on the line and took an advantage that makes them dream like never before with the ninth thanks to Romo’s solitary score in the Ida Final.

