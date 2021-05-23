Liga MX: Paulo Pezzolano showed his sadness after the elimination of Club Pachuca

The Club Pachuca strategist, Paulo Pezzolano confessed his pride for the Tuzos despite the defeat against Cruz Azul, after the great closing of the Clausura he had, eliminating the two winning teams of the Liga MX; Chivas Y America club.

However, it hurt the strategist to enter the Pachuca dressing room and see his pupils “destroyed” by the elimination in the semifinal of the Clausura 2021 against the leader.

“We get up with work and with conviction. Sometimes football is very basic, if you lose you are the worst and if you win you are the best, that’s how some fans understand it. The board saw beyond the results and the players never lost. trust, “he mentioned.

| Thank you for being here and for having come this far together, blue and white. This dream continues and from now on, we are working to achieve it, for you … Let’s go Pachuca! # TeJuroQueTeAmo pic.twitter.com/GuiqtABDUT – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) May 23, 2021

“We knew that the situation was going to be reversed. Let’s close well, but we began to feel the emotional and physical wear and tear. Today the dressing room is dead, without illusion,” he added.

Paulo Pezzolano will begin to plan the Apertura 2021, hoping that the players remain at a high level so that Pachuca continues to be the protagonist and not delay in winning the Liga MX.

⌚️ MF | Cruz Azul 1-0 PACHUCA The game ends at the Azteca Stadium. With the courage to have stayed here and not to have achieved what our fans deserve, thank you. Tomorrow starts the new tournament for us. By: @ unifutbol # TeJuroQueTeAmo #PACCZA pic.twitter.com/PTblPWdsby – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) May 23, 2021

“We work for that. The team has to be aggressive and intense. A positive result is always sought. It is a club that wants to win championships. We already have a regularity, we cannot lose it. We have to correct some details. We have to prepare for it. that is coming, “he concluded.

