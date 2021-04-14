Liga MX: Paulo Pezzolano ended sad after losing to Club Puebla

Let go of three points against the Club Puebla left a bad feeling for the strategist of the Club Pachuca, Paulo Pezzolano, who applauded the work of his team, stating that it was not a bad game, but rather that specific mistakes were made.

“The result leaves me sad because we are paying for the bad start of the championship. Today’s game was good but we made mistakes. We were left with a very ugly feeling but we paid for this bitterness for the bad start of the championship. We leave with a bitter feeling Not because of the game but because of the result, “he declared in a conference.

He assured that they must pay for the bad start of Clausura 2021, however, he dared to promise that his team will be in the playoffs, despite the fact that it is an almost impossible mission.

“We have to be in the playoffs, what we are paying for is the bad start of the championship, but having to be there, we know it will be tough, we need a high percentage of points, but we are going to look for it and we are going to get it”, assured.

