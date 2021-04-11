Liga MX: Paco Villa confesses that he ‘hates’ Club América over Chivas

The TUDN communicator and match narrator of the Liga MX, Francisco ‘Paco’ Villa, He confessed that he has an ill will for the Eagles of Club América, a rival team of his beloved Machine Blue Cross, although this does not cause him conflicts to enjoy the broadcasts of the azulcrema team matches, because as a good professional, once the ball rolls, he does not distinguish colors.

In an interview with the Youtuber ‘Luisito Rey’, Paco Villa released that the America club He does not like him at all, but he usually transmits it frequently and enjoys it a lot, confessing that, despite this, the azulcrema fans are not the ones who most hate him on social networks, because that task is well distributed among the fans of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara.

“It is a team that I do not like at all, but I transmit it frequently, it is America,” said Villa.

Regarding his fondness for Cruz Azul, Luisito Rey questioned Villa on how he does not allow himself to be carried away by his affection for the light blue shirt and preserve impartiality during his narrations, to which Villa replied that he has always known how to be professional.

“When the ball rolls, seriously, I do not see colors, except when the Mexican National Team plays, the rest are emotions, I see stories, transcendence of players, and I do not see colors, be it Chivas, Cruz Azul, América, los Pumas … I don’t see colors ”he commented.

Already on the subject of his love for La Maquina, Villa confessed that he would love to broadcast a hypothetical final where Cruz Azul raises the ninth cup of the Liga MX, ensuring that sooner or later that moment will come that all the celestial fans long for.

“I would like to narrate all the finals, but if it is Cruz Azul, I would like to be there, I would not like to miss the moment, because it will come, when one says’ the ninth cup, the ninth league is in the showcases by Cruz Azul.

Near the end of the talk, Luisito asked which team he preferred between Chivas and América, so Paco left an unmissable answer, assuring that he did hate the Eagles, but felt hated by the Flock’s fans.

“Híjole, I hate America, but I like to broadcast America more, I’m serious. The Chiva fan hates me, look at the América fan don’t think he loves me that much either, but the Chivas fan recontra hates, as I work at Televisa, they say ‘I hope this does not tell us, “Paco Villa commented with laughter.

Who is Paco Villa?

Francisco Javier Villa Escobosa is a soccer journalist and narrator who will work for TUDN in Mexico and the United States.

Born in Colima in 1969, Paco Villa was on Televisa’s list of narrators for 22 years, being part of the team that had a presence in various World Cups, America Cups and Confederations Cups, in addition to narrating Liga MX, Premier League matches. , La Liga de España, Champions League and other sports such as swimming in the Olympic Games.

In Televisa Deportes and TDN, he participated in the conduction of the programs La jugada, Noticiero TD, Acción, Fútbol en Serio and Solo de Fútbol. As a narrator and commentator he attended three Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012; to three World Cups: Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, although he participated from Mexico in France 1998 and Korea – Japan 2002. In addition, he narrated the Champions League finals in the period 2008 to 2016 (except 2014 and 2015); three Euro finals (2008, 2012 and 2016); two Copa América finals (2011 and 2015); and two Confederations Cup finals (2009 and 2013).

