Liga MX: Paco Jémez’s message to Cruz Azul prior to the Clásico Joven vs Club América

The Cruz Azul Machine continues to make history in the Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, reaching 12 consecutive victories after winning on matchday 14 in local condition against the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara.

A week away from the Young Classic, coach Paco Jémez has manifested himself on social networks showing his support for the celestial team led by coach Juan Reynoso towards the game against the Águilas del América.

“@CruzAzul once again you can make history against a rival like America, my best wishes with you. #AzulEsTodo,” he wrote.

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Eagles of America will star in the call ‘Early end” in the Clausura 2021 tournament this coming Saturday, April 17, within the action of matchday 15 in Liga MX.

It should be remembered that the Cruz Azul Machine will seek to break the tie with the Emeralds of Leon and the Rays of Necaxa with the streak of more consecutive victories in the history of Liga MX.

