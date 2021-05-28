Liga MX: Paco Jémez’s message to Cruz Azul after beating Santos in the first leg final

Paco Jémez, former Cruz Azul coach, celebrated in style the victory of La Maquina in the first leg of the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX against Santos Laguna at TSM, pointing out that they should not go crazy and that the path to glory must be taken step by step.

Jémez, in his social networks, showed all his support for Cruz Azul for the second leg that will be played on the Azteca Stadium, against Santos Laguna, who must go to score at least one goal in order to take the match to overtime.

“Getting up early, this is step by step without going crazy, to give everything for the return! #PorAll. ”, Jémez posted.

The Machine is 90 minutes away from achieving the feat and this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium everything will be defined, since by tying the game, it will manage to take the victory and break the drought of titles in the MX League.

Paco Jémez is currently without a team, but in Cruz Azul he left some good impressions with the fans, where he led 41 games, getting 14 wins, 16 draws and 11 losses.

