Liga MX: Paco Jémez would have contact with two teams to return in the Apertura 2021

The Spanish strategist, Paco Jemez, who is without a team, after his stint at Rayo Vallecano last season, could return to the MX League, after four years of leaving the Blue Cross.

Jémez has hinted in various interviews his intentions to return to direct Mexican soccer, since, after an adventure with ‘La Maquina’, the strategist kept fondness for Liga MX, speaking well of it on different occasions.

According to Paco Arredondo, the Spaniard would have contacted two Mexican teams to be able to direct the next tournament. The source does not reveal the names of the clubs, but more news on this topic could be released in the coming weeks.

Paco Jémez: ️ “I sucked football since I can remember. It has been my way of life, what surrounds me” pic.twitter.com/MgXicuHdjC – The Coaches’ Voice in Spanish (@CoachesVoice_es) April 25, 2021

Jémez had the intention of returning to direct Cruz Azul after Siboldi’s departure; however, the board elected Juan Reynoso. So far, the two clubs that have confirmed that they will change coaches are Tigres and Club León.