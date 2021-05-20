Liga MX: Paco Chacón revealed the reason for his controversial phrase “I all lost it …..”

The former referee and now TV Azteca analyst, Francisco Chacón, revealed the reason for his controversial phrase in the National Classic between the Águilas del América and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the Apertura 2018, Clásico that ended 1-1.

For Dr. García’s channel, Chacón spoke of the moment that was recorded for posterity by the words that came out of his mouth during the meeting.

“It’s good for me mad … Everyone fucks me …” Chacón said to Molina and Emanuel Aguilera in the middle of the meeting.

It was a play where America asked me for a penalty, in that play a goal kick is taken and Aguilera arrives and tells me: ‘Paco there are two penalties that you ate on that side, please pay more attention’; Molina listens to it and tells me: ‘don’t start to pressure you, they weren’t penalties. There I turn to Molina and say to him: ‘Molina, it’s good for me, mothers, everyone strikes me.’ Chacón said.

Unfortunately for me I had the camera zoomed in on my face, everyone read my lips and saw what I told them. It is not a way that you conduct yourself regularly, I said it like that. It is not a subject that I regret, you do not arbitrate nuns or parents to be taking care of what you say “.

Chacón also imitated Miguel Herrera in that match, which cost him 3 days of punishment for his phrase and for the imitation of ‘Piojo’.

