Liga MX: Pachuca’s plan to win the signing of Nico Ibáñez from Cruz Azul

Nicolás Ibáñez, Atlético San Luis forward, has become one of the most coveted attackers in Liga MX and both Cruz Azul and Pachuca would be interested in taking over the services of the Argentine player but the Tuzos would have an ‘advantage’ in the negotiation.

The reason why Pachuca would have an advantage in taking over the signing of Ibáñez, as they would offer an old acquaintance to the Potosí team.

Also read: Club Santos: “The victory against Rayados raised the spirits of the Warriors”, affirms Carlos Acevedo

According to Carlos Córdova, Pachuca intends to include forward Mauro Quiroga in the negotiation, which would give him an advantage over Cruz Azul.

What @Tuzos wants to do to move forward with the issue of Nico Ibáñez and win it over to #CruzAzul is to also offer a player, who could be Quiroga. Still nothing closed. – ó (@cordova_sports) April 29, 2021

“What @Tuzos wants to do to move forward with the Nico Ibáñez issue and win it over to #CruzAzul is to also offer a player, who could be Quiroga. Still nothing closed.” Wrote the journalist.

Quiroga is also wanted by Necaxa so the future of the attacker is uncertain, as well as that of Ibáñez, who has the opportunity to go to Cruz Azul or Pachuca.