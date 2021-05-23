Liga MX: Pachuca’s message to the fans after being eliminated against Cruz Azul

The Cruz Azul Machine defeated and eliminated the Tuzos del Pachuca with an aggregate score of 1-0 in the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League at the Azteca Stadium, qualifying for the final Juan Reynoso’s team.

However, Pachuca, after the match against Cruz Azul, published an emotional message for all his fans on his social networks where despite not getting the result, they fought until the end for the pass.

“The game is over at the Azteca Stadium. With the courage to have stayed here and not to have achieved what our fans deserve, thank you. Tomorrow starts the new tournament for us. ”, Published the Tuzos after the match.

⌚️ MF | Cruz Azul 1-0 PACHUCA The game ends at the Azteca Stadium. With the courage to have stayed here and not to have achieved what our fans deserve, thank you. Tomorrow starts the new tournament for us. By: @ unifutbol # TeJuroQueTeAmo #PACCZA pic.twitter.com/PTblPWdsby – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) May 23, 2021

With this result, Cruz Azul expects a rival in the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, either Santos Laguna or La Franja del Puebla, where tomorrow they will define the second finalist of the tournament.

Pachuca is eliminated against Cruz Azul, after previously leaving out Chivas in the playoffs and Club América in the quarterfinals of this tournament.

