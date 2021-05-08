Liga MX: Pachuca would win over Chivas the signing of Santiago Ormeño for the Apertura 2021

Santiago Ormeño, Puebla striker, would be in the sights of several Liga MX teams after the great tournament he has held with La Franja where he has scored nine goals in the current Clausura 2021, where Chivas He has already raised his hand for the Mexican striker, but the Tuzos del Pachuca would lead him.

According to information from Natalia León from Fox Sports, Pachuca would be the team that would have more advanced a possible incorporation of Santiago Ormeño for the next 2021 Opening of the MX League, so negotiations will continue in the future with the Hidalgo club in Chivas place.

“Due to the good campaign he had, @santorme caught the attention of clubs like @Chivas, however, Ormeño’s fate would be with Grupo Pachuca (everything points to @Tuzos). So far it is the most advanced option for the forward @FOXSportsMX. ”, Revealed Natalia León.

It should be noted that Ricardo Peláez, director of Chivas, would be very interested in Ormeño’s arrival in Guadalajara, but the price of the Aztec attacker from Puebla would be unaffordable for the Flock, so Pachuca would have the advantage for the ‘9’ of La Stripe.

Santiago Ormeño has scored nine goals in this Liga MX 2021 Clausura with Puebla and has provided an assist in 79% of the minutes played. La Franja managed to qualify directly for the Liguilla of the tournament together with Cruz Azul, Club América and Rayados de Monterrey.

