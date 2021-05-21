Liga MX: Pachuca will play the final behind closed doors in case of beating Cruz Azul

The Tuzos del Pachuca made the serious mistake of breaking the health protocols by allowing the entry of more capacity than allowed in the first leg of the semifinals against La Maquina de Cruz Azul, a situation that cost them a millionaire fine and the veto of the Stadium .

In social networks, the same club reported that in case of reaching the final of the Guardians 2021, they will play the first leg behind closed doors, as well as the first games of the Apertura 2021.

“Los Tuzos del Pachuca, will go out tomorrow to defend with humility and sportsmanship all the principles that distinguish the Group, hoping to reach the Final of the MX League.

We want to share with our fans and with all Mexican soccer fans, a very painful decision that we have made with all humility and self-criticism.

The Pachuca Group informs that, in case of reaching the Final, we will play our game as locals behind closed doors, thus vetoing our own Stadium. In case of not advancing to the Final, we will extend this veto in the next matches that we play at home.

We know that this decision is difficult, especially for our fans and players, but the values ​​of our Group force us to be consistent with ourselves. We want them to continue to be proud to be fans of a team like yours.

Dear fans, with your support, we will play many finals again. “Says the club’s statement.

Pachuca, if he succeeds in winning at Azteca or achieving a goal tie, will play the final of the tournament against the winner of Puebla vs. Santos.

