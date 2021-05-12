Liga MX: Pachuca ‘warms up’ match vs Club América and reminds them of the painful final loss

The Tuzos del Pachuca will be measured against the Águilas del América in the match corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium and after eliminating Chivas, they now seek to remove the Coapa Club .

As they did with Chivas days before the game, on social networks they began to provoke with a series of videos and against the Eagles, they already launched the first ‘pique’.

With a 40-second video, Los Tuzos provoked the Águilas and reminded them of the final they lost in the Copa Sudamericana.

“Everyone creates their story, we did.” Pachuca says in the video, with images of the final that América lost and the title that Pachuca won in 2006.

The Eagles fell in the final against Arsenal de Sarandí and could not establish themselves as the second club to achieve this distinction.

