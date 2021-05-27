Liga MX: Pachuca wants to keep Felipe Pardo and would give players in exchange to Toluca FC

The Tuzos del Pachuca were one step away from the grand final of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League when they were eliminated in the semifinals by Cruz Azul, so the Hidalgo citizens have already turned the page and are thinking about the assembly of the squad for the next Apertura 2021 where they want to keep a series of players who gave a good performance, such as the Colombian winger Felipe Pardo that belongs to the Red Devils of Toluca.

According to information from Beto Pérez Landa, Pachuca wants to keep Felipe Pardo in the team for the 2021 Apertura, so given the high price of the player, they will seek to give footballers as a bargaining chip to lower a possible price transfer.

As detailed in the information, the player that the Tuzos could put on the table would be Jorge ‘El Burrito’ Hernández, who is already 31 years old, plays as a means of containment and who is also captain in the team led by Paulo Pezzolano.

Another of the players who could enter the operation would be the veteran forward Roberto Nurse who has not had much continuity in Pachuca and together with ‘Burrito’ Hernández would be the players who would enter that negotiation for the ‘Pipe’ Pardo.

Felipe Pardo with the Tuzos del Pachuca shirt has played 29 games, 22 of them as a starter and in this Clausura 2021 he has given five assists and scored a goal that was in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Club América.

