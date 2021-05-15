Liga MX: Pachuca ‘upsets’ the fans for the return vs Club América with emotional video

Los Tuzos del Pachuca, by means of a video, warmed up the previous match against Club América in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, after winning 3-1 in the first leg on the field of Hidalgo Stadium.

Through his social networks, Pachuca shared a video where he recalled the final of 2007 where they beat America in Hidalgo, and where they scored Felipe Pardo’s goal in the match this Thursday.

“With these colors a past has been forged for which today we will leave our lives to continue to shine. #TeJuroQueTeAmo. ”, Pachuca published along with the video upsetting all his fans.

Remembering that the away goal is the first tiebreaker criterion, the creams will have to score at least two goals in the Vuelta to aspire to pass in this tie, since 2-0 would be the first result that would put them on the other side.

If Pachuca manages to score two goals for the Azteca, America would have to win by a margin of three scores.

