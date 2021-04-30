Liga MX: Pachuca trolls Atlas prior to his duel against Atlético San Luis

Los Tuzos del Pachuca visit this Day 17 of Closing 2021 against Atlético de San Luis, in a duel of utmost importance not only for the aspirations of the Hidalgo team, but also for the Potosinos and even for the Rojinegros del Atlas on the subject of descent.

In case the Pachuca win or draw, the Athletic of San Luis it will be last in the percentage table and must pay the fine of 120 million pesos. If the Potosinos win, the fine and the “relegation” will be defined in the duel between Atlas and the Rays of Necaxa.

Due to this, the Tuzos del Pachuca did not miss the opportunity and left a little note to the Foxes through their networks, writing “What we will see in the field / What the fans of Atlas will see”, along with the photo of a “red and black” uniform.

This post refers to the fact that, at least for this Day in Liga MX, the entire Atlas fans will be supporting the Tuzos to save themselves from relegation and the fine.

It should be remembered that the Guadalajara team is in repechage positions, however, if it ends up at the bottom of the table, it will not be able to participate in the big party because it is “down.”

