Liga MX: Pachuca seeks Erick Gutiérrez from PSV as reinforcement for Apertura 2021

Los Tuzos del Pachuca are already preparing the assembly of their squad for the next Apertura 2021 of the MX League and among the plans would be to bring back the Mexican midfielder Erick Gutierrez of the PSV.

According to information revealed by Alberto Pérez Landa, both Pachuca and PSV are analyzing the option of the Tuzos youth squad returning to Liga MX on loan to regain level and get back on track.

As detailed in the information, in Pachuca they want to reinforce ‘Guti’ above all so that he feels important again on the field and with that he aspires to play the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“There is a POSSIBILITY that # ErickGutiérrez will return to #Tuzos, his participation with #PSV is less and less, he has a contract for 2 more years with the Dutch team, but both directives analyze that he will return to #Pachuca on loan with the objective to get back to their level. #LigaMX. ”, Revealed Pérez Landa.

For now, Erick Gutiérrez does not have many opportunities at PSV and his role in the Dutch team has been secondary, so although he still has two years of contract, they would not see badly a loan for the player.

