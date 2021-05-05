Liga MX: Pachuca provokes Chivas with video prior to the repechage match

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will have to face the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium in the playoff game for a ticket to the league and days after the match, the Bella airosa ‘set heats up the game with a provocative video.

In social networks, Los Tuzos sent a video to ‘chop’ the Flock and proclaimed themselves the Mexico Team, above Chivas.

Also read: Manchester City vs Chelsea: When will the Champions League Final be played

“| The Mexico Team> The Mexican team”. He wrote Pachuca along with a 30 second video in which his fans and the team are praised for their achievements, above Chivas and the Champion of the 60’s.

Pachuca and Chivas will meet in Hidalgo as 8th and 9th in the Classification in the most statistically even duel.

Pachuca, a Club that has a good relationship with Chivas, seeks to turn the game on to give ‘flavor’ to the game to be played this coming Sunday at 9:00 PM.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: