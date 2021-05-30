Liga MX: Pachuca opens Rayados’s “old wound”

Los Tuzos del Pachuca are “celebrating” this Saturday, May 29, as they remembered their last Liga MX title, which they won in an agonizing final in the 2016 Clausura Tournament against Rayados del Monterrey.

Through their Twitter account, the Tuzos shared a photo of the jersey they used in that final at the BBVA Stadium, along with a message that alludes to the goal by Víctor “el Pocho” Guzmán in added time.

“The blue that will never be forgotten. Happy 92:43 to all my Tuzobrinos! “

In that final, the Tuzos del Pachuca won 1-0 in the first leg at the Hidalgo Stadium, with a score by Franco Jara.

For the return, Dorlan Pabón tied the global score in the first half, and when everything seemed to indicate that the match would be defined in overtime, “el Pocho” Guzmán scored in added time so that Pachuca was champion with a 2-1 global.

