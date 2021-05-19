Liga MX: Pachuca is punished and receives notice of veto prior to the duel against Cruz Azul

Almost a week after the Ida game of the Quarter finals where the Tuzos del Pachuca defeated the Club América Eagles and in the previous game against Cruz Azul, the Hidalgo team was sanctioned by the MX League due to the invasion of the pitch by some fans who intercepted Azulcremas players.

A day before repeating at its home at the Estadio Hidalgo, Club Pachuca was notified of a Economic Sanction and Notice of Veto by the Disciplinary Commission due to the aforementioned incident.

“This sanction is derived from the invasion of the court by 7 people at the end of the game, a situation that put the integrity and health of players and members of the Technical Corps at risk, in addition to taking into account the current health contingency, said invasion represents a flagrant violation to the Health Protocols, “the FMF statement reads.

After the end of Ida’s match against América, some fans entered the field of play and ran to hug América players such as Giovani Dos Santos and Guillermo Ochoa, putting the health and integrity of the footballers at risk.

Security elements managed to withdraw the fans since they had reached their objective, removing them from the field of play.

Los Tuzos del Pachuca will receive this Wednesday Cruz Azul’s Machine in the first leg of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League. The game will begin at 8:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

