Liga MX: Pachuca insists on Fernando Beltrán de Chivas as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

Fernando Beltran, Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara midfielder, could leave the team currently directed by Víctor Manuel Vucetich after Clausura 2021, since he does not have the confidence of the coach and has not had the minutes that the ‘Nene’ would like to have in the field , and he would already have some probable destinations to leave at the end of the tournament, and one of them would be the Tuzos del Pachuca.

According to information revealed by the newspaper ‘Criterio Hidalgo’, Pachuca closely follows Beltrán’s current situation in Chivas, since they have it as one of the strong cards to reinforce the team for the next Apertura 2021 tournament in Liga MX.

As detailed in the information, given the lack of opportunities that ‘Nene’ Beltrán has had under the orders of Vucetich with Guadalajara, Pachuca would try to seduce the footballer and convince him that with the Tuzos he will have more game and possibilities to show himself.

In addition, he would be a footballer who would fit perfectly into Paulo Pezzolano’s style of play, who likes dynamic, touch, vertical play and who always seeks the opposite goal. He would see in Beltrán all those conditions to incorporate him into his ranks the next tournament.

In the event that Vucetich remains on the Chivas bench, Fernando Beltrán would leave the team since he has not contemplated it and that is where Pachuca will take action to make an important offer for the midfielder.

In the present Clausura 2021, Fernando Beltrán has played 10 games, where he has not scored a goal and has not given assists. The ‘Nene’ Beltrán has only played 32% of the minutes in the tournament, and only 36% of them have started as a starter, less than half.

