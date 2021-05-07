Liga MX: Pachuca ‘heats up’ match vs Chivas with painful video for the Flock

The Tuzos del Pachuca will be measured against the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the match corresponding to the repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium to seek their classification to the Liguilla of the tournament.

However, prior to the game, Pachuca began to heat up the game by publishing a video of two games where the Tuzos managed to beat Chivas and they hope that in this Clausura 2021 history will repeat itself and thus be able to eliminate the Flock.

“Rojiblancos? Ah, of course … here and there we have very good rojiblancos memories. #TeJuroQueTeAmo. ”, Published the Tuzos.

One of the games that Pachuca remembered was that of winter 2001, where the Tuzos celebrated their centenary and managed to beat Chivas by a score of three goals to one.

They also remembered the victory that Pachuca achieved against Chivas on matchday 16 of the 2016 Apertura at the Akron Stadium by two goals to one.

