Liga MX: Pachuca does not leave Chivas alone and issues warning with new video

The Tuzos del Pachuca will be measured against the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the match corresponding to the repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium to seek their classification to the Liguilla of the tournament.

Before the game, in recent days Pachuca has published a series of videos with the intention of ‘heating up’ the playoff match with Chivas and now he did it again by publishing a new video.

“Think twice chivahermano … because you come to my house #TeJuroQueTeAmo.” Pachuca published along with a video for the Chivas.

For now, in the present Clausura 2021, Chivas will play the repechage against Tuzos del Pachuca to achieve their pass to the Liguilla and thus get among the eight teams that will fight for the Liga MX title.

It should be remembered that Pachuca shared a video in previous days where they had beaten Chivas on two special occasions for the Tuzos, which was in winter 2001, where the Tuzos celebrated their centenary and managed to beat Chivas by a score of three goals per one.

