Liga MX: Pachuca defeats Club América and almost sentenced the tie

The Tuzos del Pachuca defeated the Eagles of Club América three goals to one in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium, having almost sentenced the tie to a joint one Americanists who will not be able to count on Pedro Aquino since he was expelled in the second half.

The scorers for Pachuca were Erick Aguirre, Felipe Pardo and Luis Gerardo Chávez who closed the 3-1 victory against a broken America in the second half. On the part of the Eagles the scorer was Leo Suárez who with a great shot, momentarily tied the match.

Read also: Video: Erick Aguirre’s goal in Pachuca vs Club América

The game began with a very strong pachuca, going out with everything to look for goals and generated two very dangerous occasions that went to the post and crossbar, both in stopped plays against an America that could not respond. At minute 30 Erick Aguirre opened the scoring after a great header that left Guillermo Ochoa with no options.

However, América managed to tie at the end of the first half with a great long-distance shot from Leo Suárez that left Óscar Ustari without options, who despite being stretched, could not reach the ball.

Already in the second half Pachuca the game continued playing what the Tuzos wanted, until after a good play on the right wing where they managed to put a low center that Felipe Pardo finished off in a very good way against ‘Memo’ Ochoa. In the end Pedro Aquino was sent off for a hard tackle to ‘Burrito’ Hernández.

In the end, with America with one man less, Pachuca by Luis Gerardo Chávez, scored the third and final game, leaving the tie very much in the face of an America that will not have Pedro Aquino and who will have to overcome two goals against in the Azteca Stadium.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content