Liga MX: Pachuca crushes Chivas and will face Club América in Liguilla

The Tuzos del Pachuca defeated the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara team four goals to one in the repechage match and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX where they will be measured against Club América.

The scorers for Pachuca were Roberto de la Rosa who scored two goals and Óscar Murillo who also scored two goals. On the other hand, the goals of the Chivas were from Uriel Antuna.

The game began moved by both teams. Both sought to elaborate little and to play direct football to reach the opponent’s goal quickly. Chivas was the one who scored the first goal thanks to Uriel Antuna after a great pass from Alexis Vega, he entered the area and crossed in a great way to define before the rival goalkeeper.

Already in the second half the Chivas collapsed dramatically because Pachuca went with everything to the front and at minute 51 Óscar Murillo with a great header to equalize the result.

Then Roberto de la Rosa put Pachuca ahead in the 69th minute with a great shot. Later, Óscar Murillo put the third after a great header at minute 80. To close the result again de la Rosa scored the fourth.

Chivas decorated the result with another goal from Uriel Antuna from the penalty spot, deceiving the Pachuca goalkeeper well, leaving the final score 4-2 and therefore the Tuzos will be measured against América in Liguilla.

