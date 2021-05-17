Liga MX: Pachuca and Santos ‘trample’ the history of Cruz Azul and Puebla in short tournaments

With 25 years of history of short tournaments in Liga MX, the Closing 2021 will have two of the most successful teams in this format, since Pachuca and Santos Laguna They have achieved all their titles since a tournament is held every 6 months in Mexican Soccer, widely surpassing Cruz Azul (1) and Puebla (0).

Both clubs have 6 championships, with Santos Laguna being the first champion in this type of tournament, and Pachuca the seventh to win in this format.

Also read: Liga MX League: Schedules and dates of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021

Both Pachuca and Santos Laguna are one title away from tying the Toluca Red Devils’ record as the club with the most Liga MX championships in short tournaments.

The championships of Santos and Pachuca contrasts sharply with the record of Cruz Azul and Puebla, since La Maquina has only won the Winter 1997 title against León on one occasion; while Puebla has never managed to lift the cup in a short tournament.

Among the classified teams, Puebla is the one with the longest drought years in the MX League, adding 31 years without a title, since the last time it was crowned was in the 1990 Season, when they defeated the U of G.

The next is Cruz Azul, with 23 years without a champion, because they have not achieved a title since Winter 1997, when they beat León with Hermosillo’s golden goal on a penalty kick.

Pachuca has 5 years without a title (2-1 to Monterrey) and Santos Laguna (3-2 to Toluca) has 3 years without lifting a champion trophy in Liga MX.

History of titles in short tournaments of the teams classified to the Semifinals in the Clausura 2021. Santos Laguna titles: 6; Winter 1996, Summer 2001, Closing 2008, Closing 2012, Closing 2015, Closing 2018. Pachuca titles: 6; Winter 1999, Winter 2001, Opening 2003, Closing 2006, Closing 2007, Closing 2016. Cruz Azul titles: 1 in Winter 1997. Puebla titles: 0

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul’s great fear against Tuzos del Pachuca in the Semifinals

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content