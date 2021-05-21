Liga MX: Pachuca accepts ‘punishment’ from the Commission; will receive a ‘ridiculous’ financial fine

The first leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League between Tuzos del Pachuca and La Maquina de Cruz Azul had the stands overcrowded after it exceeded the limit of 12,000 fans, so the Hidalgo club has already ruled on the matter.

The Commission has already opened an investigation to determine the punishment for the Tuzos and the Hidalgo Stadium, a fine that Pachuca is willing to accept after its mistake and an economic fine of only 40,000 pesos will be imposed.

“We hereby categorically accept the warning and corresponding sanctions imposed by government agencies that may be generated after the first leg semifinal event in which we face Cruz Azul on the night of May 19.

Aware of the social and health commitment that we permanently have in the institution, we will undertake the task of thoroughly investigating the causes generated by this fact to carry out the corresponding measures and that this in no way happens again.

We offer a sincere apology to both the governmental authorities and the Mexican Soccer Federation, the fans and the general public for this situation. Yours sincerely: Pachuca Soccer Club. “The statement said.

Thus, Pachuca will receive an economic fine of 40,000 pesos and the Stadium would not be Banned and in the event that Pachuca advances to the final of the Guardians 2021, it would play the first leg again with the public.

