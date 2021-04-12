Liga MX: Pablo Guede explodes due to the defeat of Xolos Tijuana against Mazatlán FC

Los Xolos de Tijuana rudely screwed up in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against a direct rival in the fight of the burning of the Percentage Table and of the same Positions table, falling with a score of 2-3 against Mazatlán FC, a team they already had on the canvas with a 2-0 that seemed lapidary at the Caliente Stadium, so their coach, Pablo Guede, ended up furious after the game.

The Xolos coach showed all his anger in the press conference after the match, assuring that a defeat of this type is too painful, because they cannot let go of a result that way, much less playing at home.

“The situation of this defeat is not easy. It is painful, it is screwed up, because you cannot win 2-0 at home and have the game taken out of you,” said Guede.

“It gives you a lot of anger, a lot of sadness, losing a game like that. These games really hurt more losing at home,” said the Argentine.

Regarding the penalties charged in favor of Mazatlán, the Xolaje coach did not enter into controversies and did not want to blame his players, ensuring that they are typical plays of a soccer game, but those errors ended up paying dearly in the match.

“They are decisions in a fraction of a second that the footballer has to make, it is not to blame him, we pay very dearly,” he said.

The Xolaje remains in the Repechage zone at the moment, but is awaiting the result of Pachuca vs Puebla this Monday, in addition to the Tigres vs FC Juárez game in the middle of the week, since both Tuzos and Universitarios could surpass them in the classification.

In the Quotient Table, Xolos is 4 points behind FC Juárez, third to last in the percentage, with 3 games remaining to be played.

