Liga MX: Pablo Guede explodes after Xolos gave the match to Atlas

The strategist of the Xolos from Tijuana, Pablo Guede was upset after a mistake in Jonathan Orozco give the Atlas the three points, the goalkeeper wanted to play but ended up giving a bad pass that Renato Ibarra he knew how to take advantage.

“We give away a goal against a team that knows how to defend itself very well and if you give away a goal, we put the game where they play the best and it costs you a lot. We were not fine, we were not aggressive, advantage over the cons ”, he mentioned.

Pablo Guede was not satisfied with the arbitration work, because on more than one occasion he was seen to claim the decisions he made Jorge Antonio Pérez Duran but preferred not to talk about the whistlers and left upset by the defeat against Atlas.

“They will never hear me talk about them. It is very difficult to whistle a game. Sometimes I go overboard with complaints, but I will hardly speak of the referees publicly ”, he concluded.

