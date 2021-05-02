Liga MX: Pablo Guede, Club León’s plan B if Ariel Holan does not arrive

The directive of the Leon Club, has as main candidate to replace Ignacio Ambriz, the Argentine Ariel Holan, former coach of Santos of Brazil and although negotiations have already begun, the Fortaleza club also seeks their services.

According to journalist César Luis Merlo, Fortaleza’s offer is much more striking for the Argentine coach, however, he has not taken it because for Holan, going to León would be first in his plans.

“His agent negotiates with #Fortaleza and # León. Today, the best economic proposal is from Brazil but the dialogue between Mexico continues. In the sporting aspect, what most seduces him is going to the” Fiera “.

Likewise, the source reveals that if it were not Holan, Pablo Guede would arrive at Club León, as it is Plan B of the board.

Pablo Guede left the command of Xolos de Tijuana due to the bad results and in his place Robert Dante Siboldi arrived and although the latest results do not support it, in León they would trust the Argentine’s abilities.