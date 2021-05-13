Liga MX: Pablo Barrera tears up the arbitration in the game Toluca vs Cruz Azul

The referee Marco Antonio Ortiz has become the main target of criticism and accusations before the marking of a controversial penalty, which ended up being the difference in favor of the Red Devils of Toluca against the Cruz Azul Machine in the first leg.

Pablo Barrera, the midfielder of Athletic San Luis, He remembered his time as a soccer player of the celeste and lashed out hard against the refereeing work in the game held in the Nemesio Díez stadium on social media.

“A SHAME THE VAR, it is never criminal. #CruzAzul”, he wrote.

A SHAME THE VAR, it is never criminal. # CruzAzul – Pablo Barrera (@pablitobarrera) May 13, 2021

In the end, the Red Devils of Toluca have managed to obtain a minimal advantage in the series of the Quarterfinals against the Cruz Azul Machine, which will close this weekend in the Aztec stadium.

Penalty, penal, penal for Toluca The Devils can take advantage again @TolucaFC 1-1 @CruzAzul LIVE: https://t.co/dS5oFNgdKq#SomosElToluca I # Rómpela I # TusGuard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/veAEMDSSpi – TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) May 13, 2021

