Liga MX: Pablo Aguilar renews his contract with Cruz Azul

One of the pending that the directive of Blue Cross after the title achieved in the Closing 2021, was to renew the pillars of Juan Reynoso’s painting, among them, Pablo Aguilar, who ended his contract this summer.

A few moments ago, according to information from the journalist of ESPN, Leon Lecanda, the celestial board would have closed the agreement with the Paraguayan central to extend his contract until June 2022.

The source points out that Aguilar had the intention of staying one more year with ‘La Máquina’ to finish and then return to finish his career in his country, with the team of his loves, the Sportivo Luqueño.

Hours counted! In an interview, Pablo Aguilar confessed that he is still waiting for a renewal offer from @CruzAzul because such renewal for his taste is already late. Liga MX teams are looking for him but the one that would take the lead would be America Came back? pic.twitter.com/yQ15Iu25zH – Mexican Soccer (@Mexico_Goleador) June 12, 2021

Aguilar has the idea of ​​retiring with the team that saw him born; However, he does not rule out occupying a position on the board, either as president. Aguilar arrived at the Noria in 2018 and quickly won the hearts of the fans.