Liga MX: Overcrowding in Hidalgo will not affect the opening of other stadiums

After what happened in the Hidalgo Stadium, during the first leg semifinal between the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Cruz Azul Machine, where there was an overcrowding of fans and ended in a veto by the MX League, the rest of the teams began to think about a possible closure of the other places.

However, Ricardo Cortés, General Director of Health Promotion in Mexico, commented in an interview for ESPN Digital that the Liga MX teams have done a good job respecting the established capacity limits, so there would be no reason why return to play behind closed doors, as this is an isolated case.

“The clubs have done everything very well in health matters, first with games behind closed doors, then with very few open stadiums and then with a little more open stadiums, I gradually believe that we have improved as a country in terms of the epidemic and this has helped me It seems that we can consider it as an isolated case, I am sure that this case alerts the other teams that are still in the final phase of the tournament to be vigilant, to have support from the security forces

Regarding what happened in Pachuca, Cortés declared that he has been in contact with Jesús Martínez, president of Grupo Pachuca, to talk about the case and it was concluded that the error was in the access of the fans who managed to “sneak in” it covered more places than those predisposed by the club.

“I have been in contact with Jesús Martínez to attend to this situation and he as project leader is very sorry for what is happening, but there are things that get out of control of what a person like Chucho Martínez can control with his entire team in Pachuca. ”

“There were, unfortunately, people who already in the stadium without a ticket wanted to enter and managed to enter irregularly”

