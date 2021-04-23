Liga MX: Outrage in networks case of Alexandra Martínez, will raffle America’s jersey to pay for operation

The former Pumas de UNAM footballer and today a Rayos del Necaxa player, Alexandra Martínez, had to resort to raffling the jersey of Club América player Bruno Valdez, in order to pay for a knee operation, after the Club did not give him provide help.

In social networks, Martínez reported that she will raffle the jersey that Bruno Valdez kindly donated to her to help her in this difficult time.

“Hello everyone! I do this for personal reasons that are beyond my control, I would greatly appreciate your support as you have always done and mainly thanks to @bruno_valdez for the detail. I leave my account number and write anything to me by DM”. The player wrote.

The situation outraged the fans, who asked the Club to take charge of Alexandra’s situation and they threw everything at the board.

Likewise, Ignacio ‘Fantasma’ Suárez, revealed that the player herself will make a video in which she will present her case and the issue of the support of the Club and the board.

