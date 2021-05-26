Liga MX: Oswaldo Sánchez “reminds” Cruz Azul of the final lost to Santos

The grand finale of Closing 2021 of the Liga MX will repeat the teams of the Closing 2008, Santos and Cruz Azul will fight for the title again 11 years later, that title was left in the hands of Warriors full of stars and an epic story, after overcoming relegation and being crowned.

The former goalkeeper, Oswaldo Sánchez, captain of that team, remembered in a special way that trophy obtained from the hands of great players who achieved a tough and experienced squad.

“How can we forget that final of 2008, it was magical, it was masterful, we had a great team with a lot of experience, with people who had leadership in many ways. That team that Alejandro Irarragorri put together with Daniel Guzmán to save himself from relegation was consolidated as an important and period team ”, he declared.

“The Vuelta match was long-suffering, intense. It was brutally hot in Torreón, in the old Corona Stadium that as soon as I remember it, my skin would go up. We were able to go ahead with a spectacular goal from Daniel Ludueña ”, he recalled.

“We handled better options but Cruz Azul with Markarián on the bench was not going to stop, a goal from Jimmy Lozano put more suffering in that final. It was a merit of all to raise the champions’ cup, a team that was armed for the descent turned out that two years later it was champion and that was magical, that will remain throughout the Lagunera region, “he said.

