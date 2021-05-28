Liga MX: Osvaldo Martínez very close to reinforcing Querétaro for the Apertura 2021

Osvaldo Martínez, 35-year-old Paraguayan midfielder, would be very close to becoming a reinforcement of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the Liga MX, after he returned to his country at the beginning of the year to play for Club Sol from America.

According to information revealed by César Luis Merlo, Osvaldo Martínez, former Club América, Santos Laguna among other Liga MX teams, will return to Mexican soccer wearing the Querétaro jersey and will be under the command of ‘Pity’ Altamirano.

Read also: Chivas has Jesús Corona tied as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

For now, it seems that everything is closed between the player and the club so that this movement is known, and now the only thing that remains is for this to be officially announced by the Gallos Blancos so that ‘Osvaldito’ is a new footballer from Querétaro.

The Osvaldo Martínez, 35, returns to Mexican soccer to wear the Querétaro jersey. He played in: Monterrey, América, Rayados, Santos Laguna, Atlante and Puebla. pic.twitter.com/5WIYmjhlaF – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 27, 2021

“Osvaldo Martínez, 35, returns to Mexican soccer to wear the Querétaro jersey. He played in: Monterrey, América, Rayados, Santos Laguna, Atlante and Puebla. ”, Revealed Merlo on his social networks.

It should be remembered that Osvaldito Martínez came to Mexican soccer in 2009 to wear the Rayados shirt, passing through teams such as Atlante, América, Santos, Atlas and Puebla, to now wear the colors of Querétaro in this second stage in Mexican soccer.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content