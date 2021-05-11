Liga MX: Óscar Ustari’s message after Pachuca’s victory against Chivas

The Tuzos del Pachuca defeated the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara team four goals to one in the repechage match and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla where they will be measured against Club América.

After the game, the Tuzos goalkeeper Óscar Ustari celebrated the victory against Chivas in style with a simple and short message on social networks for all the Pachuca fans, prior to the duel against América.

“We continue.”, A word accompanied by a series of emojis showing off muscle and strength after beating Chivas in the playoff phase.

Óscar Ustari has played 16 games this season with Pachuca, where he has conceded 19 goals and has managed to keep a clean sheet in four games.

Pachuca reached the Liguilla after eliminating Chivas in the repechage and being eighth in the general standings with 23 points.

