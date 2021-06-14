Liga MX: Óscar Ruggeri, former Club América, surrenders to Rayados for the signing of Esteban Andrada

Oscar Ruggeri, former coach and player of Club América, surrendered to Rayados de Monterrey, after the hiring of goalkeeper Estaban Andrada from Boca Juniors was confirmed for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX.

During the ESPNF90 program, Ruggeri, who played in Mexican soccer with América and coached Chivas and Águilas, pointed out that Rayados is a very strong team that is in a very beautiful city like Monterrey.

“The city is very beautiful and the team is very strong. It is a strong and powerful team where Pasarela played. ”, Expressed the ‘Cabezón’ Ruggeri during the program.

"Everything is settled, I will be traveling these days to Mexico" – Esteban Andrada "Monterrey, a very beautiful city and a VERY STRONG team" – Oscar Ruggeri

In this sports show, they were interviewing Estaban Andrada, who revealed that he only lacks the documentation but that he has already arranged everything with La Pandilla and will travel to Mexico.

“Everything is settled, I will be traveling these days to Mexico,” said Andrada, who said goodbye to Boca Juniors on his social networks.

